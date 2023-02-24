A YORK train line is blocked after a vehicle crashed into a bridge along the route.
National Rail has confirmed that the line between York and Leeds is blocked, which may cause disruption.
A spokesperson said: "A vehicle has struck a bridge between Leeds and York meaning all lines are blocked. As a result, trains may be delayed or cancelled. This is expected until 12.30pm."
The services affected include Northern, TransPennine Express and CrossCountry
This was also shared on Twitter:
⚠️NEW: #ChurchFenton - Disruption between Leeds and York expected until 12:30https://t.co/vKVJbSkt9W— National Rail (@nationalrailenq) February 24, 2023
