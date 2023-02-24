A YORK train line is blocked after a vehicle crashed into a bridge along the route.

National Rail has confirmed that the line between York and Leeds is blocked, which may cause disruption.

A spokesperson said: "A vehicle has struck a bridge between Leeds and York meaning all lines are blocked. As a result, trains may be delayed or cancelled. This is expected until 12.30pm."

The services affected include Northern, TransPennine Express and CrossCountry

