It is a peculiarity that the Ouse Gill Beck rising near Little Ouseburn has seemingly imposed its name on the Ure from the point at which this very minor tributary joins the River Ure, just before it passes Linton on Ouse, lying north of York

In terms of place naming - the settlements in York, pre and post Roman all reference the River Ure

Eburacum - Eb’Ur’acum (Celtic then Roman), Eoforwic - Eof’Ur’wic (Anglo Saxon), Jorvik - J’Ur’vik (Viking) and now York - Y’Ur’k – all derived from a descriptor meaning a ‘Settlement by the River Ure’

The Ouse naming, in supplanting that of the Ure, has detached the true place meaning from York and is consequently at odds with its long history of place association.

Alongside this campaign it might also be appropriate to have Wensleydale changed back to ‘Ure-Dale’ i.e. Yoredale (this being the only Yorkshire Dale not tied in naming to its River) this old name usage indicated by the naming of Jervaulx Abbey (being alongside the Ure) once Jorvalle derived from ‘Ur’Valle – being Ure Valley a version of ‘Ure Dale’ or Yoredale

Yorkshire is proudly centred on York - it is a region and a landscape relating to the great River Ure – York should have the River Ure name restored so it can flow again in name, all the way to the Humber Estuary.

Is this a cause The Press could take interest in and support?

Ian Atkinson,

New Walk Terrace,

York

---

Can you help the emergency in Türkiye and Syria?

AT the international disaster relief charity ShelterBox, we have crucial aid supplies in Türkiye and Syria to help people affected by the devastating earthquakes that have claimed more than 40,000 lives.

This is a complex humanitarian response spanning two countries and one of the most challenging that ShelterBox and the international community have faced in the last decade.

The number of people affected is significant and we know that behind every statistic are people who need our help, including in very hard to reach, conflict affected regions.

We have an emergency response team in Gaziantep working with local authorities, partners, and Rotary, to make sure people affected by the earthquakes get the aid they need.

Our tents have arrived in Türkiye from Panama – one of the places where we strategically pre-position aid to help get supplies to disaster affected communities as quickly as we can.

The humanitarian need in Syria was already substantial before these earthquakes happened, with three million people displaced by the war in the north of the country

Now, freezing temperatures are presenting an immediate risk to life to people in both countries who are either too afraid to return home or have no home to go back to.

A truck of aid carrying thermal blankets has crossed the border into Syria and has reached our local partner, Bahar, who will be distributing our aid. More trucks of our aid should arrive in northern Syria in the coming days and weeks, and we’ll be getting winter coats to children affected by the earthquakes in Syria through our existing partner, ReliefAid.

None of our responses are possible without our supporters, which is why we have an emergency fundraising appeal to help people affected by the earthquakes and other disasters around the world. For more information visit www.shelterbox.org.

Dave Raybould

Emergency Response Manager

ShelterBox