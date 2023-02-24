North Yorkshire Police has reported that thieves broke into a property on Badger Hill Drive, stole the keys of a blue Volkswagen Golf R, and then took the car from the driveway, on Thursday, February 23, between midnight and 1.45am.

An attempted break-in was also made at a property on Ascough Way, which had a Volkswagen Golf GTI in the driveway.

Officers said that they believe the thieves were attempting to locate the car keys and take the car.

Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding these incidents, particularly anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have captured door bell or dash cam footage of any suspicious activity.

Anyone who has information that could assist the investigation is asked to email Louise.Kennemore@northyorkshire.police.uk or Michael.scott@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 786 Kennemore or PC 986 Scott.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230033665.