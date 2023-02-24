Specially trained GPs with an interest in women's health will be launching the service at Nimbuscare's Acomb Garth Community Care Centre on Monday, March 6.

It will be available to anyone from Nimbuscare's 11 GP member practices in York following a referral from their GP.

The service will be overseen by a consultant in sexual and reproductive health and community gynaecology.

It will initially take place on Monday and Thursday mornings, from 9am to 1pm.

Dr Melanie Fritter, who is leading the service said: "This is a new and much needed menopause service for York patients, we're so pleased to have collaborated across the city to make this possible.

"We have some amazing, well qualified GPs in this field and it's fantastic to be working closely with them to develop this service here in York, and with the Women's Health Strategy published last year, it seems like the perfect time to develop this locality based community service."

The clinic will provide specialist care for patients with more complex menopause related issues, including women who have problems with hormone replacement therapy (HRT), and premature ovarian insufficiency.

York woman Helen Booth, 46, said she welcomes the new service following the support she receieved by York GP Dr Kathy Bill.

Helen suffered from period problems, night sweats and a lack of sleep.

She said: "I was really struggling so I rang the doctors. One evening Dr Bill, who was working as part of the Nimbuscare team, phoned me.

"She was really lovely. There’s nothing worse than waking up every morning feeling like you’ve had no sleep. She was a God-send and the patches and tablets she prescribed for me have made such a massive difference.

"I’ve shared on social media and talked to friends – we really need this service to help more people like me who are struggling with their symptoms.”