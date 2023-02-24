According to the data from Northern, commuters who choose to take the train could reduce the cost of their daily journey to work by up to 35 per cent.

For example, Northern said customers with an annual season ticket travelling from Keighley to Leeds in Yorkshire, taking the train costs £5.60 compared to £8.63 when driving.

This is a saving of £3.03 a day - and a total of £654.32 a year.

Tony Baxter, regional director at Northern, said: "As the cost of fuel continues to rise, it's important that commuters understand the savings they can make by switching to the train.

"Not only is it a more affordable option, but it's also better for the environment, with each train journey helping to reduce congestion and air pollution on our roads."

Northern said commuters who switch to taking the train can also enjoy additional benefits such as increased productivity, reduced stress and the ability to avoid traffic jams and parking fees.

For customers who travel less frequently, Northern offers flexi season tickets, which offer any eight days travel in a 28-day window.