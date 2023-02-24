A little known fact was how generous Miss Banks was to some of the locals at Nether Poppleton, providing Sunday dinner for many before she had her meal and saying it wasn't a problem as a big joint cooked better than a small one and as such they were helping her out.

A true pillar of society. I've fond memories of Miss Banks and Banks' music shop

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate, York

...INCREDIBLY saddened to hear of Banks' closure (and yes I do use it, latest visit is to get a piano book for little fingers). I am still upset by the loss of Robson and Cooper.

I have a request. Could The Press publish a list of our oldest stores and businesses, so that we can all use them more, and thus help keep them?

Melanie Smith,

Church Street,

Copmanthorpe, York

Payout could have been resolved sooner

The public relations department at City of York Council is a well known master of spin but it has excelled itself in its latest statement over a successful claim by a disabled woman trapped on a public footpath. (The Press online February 24).

The official mouthpiece says they are grateful issues were brought to their attention so they can continue to listen and learn.

But they weren’t doing much listening until the complainant commenced formal legal proceedings; and it was not until they realised the fortitude and determination of a wheelchair user was going to put them in front of a judge under the full glare of press and public scrutiny that they suddenly learnt they were in the wrong.

Once again, taxpayers pick up the bill for something that could have been resolved much sooner, much easier and at far less cost.

Matthew Laverack,

Lord Mayors Walk,

York

Why Putin's words fill me with unease

THE headline from Wednesday's Press 'Putin slams West in defence of war', (February 22) fills me with unease of things to come.

Here is a man who really thinks black is white by justifying his obscene Ukrainian war, by accusing the western countries of igniting and sustaining this war.

Like Hitler in his day, this twisted black-is-white mentality must be addressed if we as a civilised world keeps and values our free speech, free national and international identity.

Next time there are debates in our clubs or social groups, let's pause to reflect by thinking that in a dictatorship world, those values do not exist: you will be gagged, rejected or imprisoned for your individual diversity. And that is a goal to strive towards.

Phil Shepherdson,

Woodthorpe,

York

Think about it...

BRITISH Steel is owned by a Chinese company. Is the Government not being staggeringly naive in thinking the Chinese Communist Party, whose control over everything is absolute, is going to allow a helping hand to be given to save a steel works in Scunthorpe, knowing that once it closes Britain will have to buy steel from China?

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby

