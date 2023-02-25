The Ministry of Justice data shows 82 under 18-year-olds handled by North Yorkshire Police entered the criminal justice system for the first time in the year to September – a decline from 375 a decade prior.

Of the juveniles entering the system last year, 34 were convicted of a crime and the rest were cautioned or reprimanded - and where gender was recorded, 60 juveniles were male and 22 were female.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “There are a number of criminal justice outcomes that include out-of-court disposals designed to appropriately deal with lower-level offending, such as cautions or community resolution disposals among others.

“A number of out-of-court disposals allow certain conditions to be applied that are educational or restorative, helping to support the reduction of re-offending and provide the victim with a voice such as attendance at a restorative meeting where the offender confronts their offending behaviour and hears directly or indirectly from the victim.

“Out-of-court disposals seek to divert lower-level offenders from potential future offending behaviour - and allows discretion so as not to disproportionately criminalise first time or young offenders.

“It has also reduced the demand placed on the criminal justice system and our partners, allowing more effective use of resources to focus on those cases that require them the most.”

Across England and Wales, over 8,300 young people entered the criminal justice system for the first time last year. It was down slightly from 8,800 the year before and a fall of 74 per cent from 32,000 in 2011/12.

About 48 per cent of young first-time entrants to the justice system were convicted of a crime.

A National Police Chiefs’ Council spokesperson said forces across the two nations work hard to avoid unnecessarily criminalising children and young people.

The spokesperson said: “Our child-centred approach means police will consider a range of options to avoid criminalising young people for their first minor offences.

"Using out of court disposals and restorative justice discourages further offending whilst ensuring an admission of responsibility is sought and damage caused can be remedied.”

Law reform and human rights charity Justice welcomed the fall, but said more must be done to tackle inequality in the youth justice system so all children are treated with care and dignity.

Tyrone Steele, criminal lawyer at Justice, said the declining number of children entering the system is welcomed by the charity.