The event is being run by the York Press, the Bradford Telegraph & Argus and Newsquest's marketing company LOCALiQ.

York Press sales director Steve Lowe said: "Video is now consumed everyday on YouTube, on websites, Instagram, Facebook and in digital advertising.

"Users are now viewing video ahead of reading content, so we want to share with you all about using video, whether you have a video that is fit for purpose, that can be used in all digital formats and helps showcase your business in the way that builds trust, brand and leads?"

Steve added: "In this webinar we will showcase with you how easy it is for you to get a video, show examples we have created and how you can use your video to help grow your business. The Webinar is free and will last 30 minutes.

To register click on this link, or email steve.lowe@localiq.co.uk who will send you the link in advance.