City of York Council says that Burton Stone Lane in Clifton will be closed between between Clifton (the A19) and Shipton Street from Monday, March 6 to Thursday, March 9 for resurfacing works to be carried out.

The council say an alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period when work is taking place.

The road will only be closed between 9.15am and 4pm each day.

It follows a previous recent closure on the same road between Clifton (the A19) and Burton Croft and gas mains work carried out in January.