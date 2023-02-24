Asda, Aldi, Tesco and Morrisons have all introduced a cap on the number of fresh items that can be picked up in store in order to preserve their stock.

However, there are major chains yet to limit how much fresh produce a customer can buy.

The following supermarkets are not rationing produce at this point:

Lidl

Waitrose

M&S

Sainsbury’s

Co-Op

Why are supermarkets rationing fresh produce?





Adverse weather conditions in the south of Europe and northern Africa have caused supply issues of some fresh produce resulting in a shortage in supermarkets across the UK.

The shortage is set to last a few weeks.

Tesco, Aldi, Asda and Morrisons have all introduced limits on the amount of fresh produce that can be bought by customers.

A Tesco spokesperson said that they were working hard with its suppliers to ensure a good supply of vegetables for customers in light of temporary supply challenges on some lines due to adverse weather conditions abroad.

An Aldi spokeswoman added: “We are limiting purchases of peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes to three units per person to ensure that as many customers as possible can buy what they need.”

Asda has introduced a customer limit of three on tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, lettuce, salad bags, broccoli, cauliflower and raspberries, and Morrisons has set a limit of two items per customer across tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce and peppers.

Andrew Opie, Director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, which represents UK supermarkets, said: “Difficult weather conditions in the south of Europe and northern Africa have disrupted the harvest for some fruit and vegetables including tomatoes and peppers.

“While disruption is expected to last a few weeks, supermarkets are adept at managing supply chain issues and are working with farmers to ensure that customers are able to access a wide range of fresh produce.

“In the meantime, some stores are introducing temporary limits on the number of products customers can buy to ensure availability for everyone.”

President of the National Farmers' Union, Minette Batters, spoke to BBC Breakfast on Wednesday morning about the issue and said something needed to be done.

She said: “The more we face shortages, the more it will drive food inflation.

“We’ve got to come up with a way of making sure we can keep producing what the nation needs.

“We’ve got 70 million people in this country, it’s an island nation, food security needs to be taken really seriously.”