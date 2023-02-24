Morrisons has confirmed it will be selling all four flavours of the viral drink, created by YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul, in its supermarkets.

However, the drinks will be limited to four per customer in an attempt to prevent the drink being sold at extortionate prices outside of the store.

All four flavours, listed below, will be sold at Morrisons for £2.

Prime Hydration Ice Pop

Prime Hydration Tropical Punch

Prime Hydration Lemon Lime

Prime Hydration Blue Raspberry

The announcement comes after fans of the drinks were warned about spending money on fake bottles of the product.

After speculation some shops may be selling fake overpriced products, experts at Ubuy.com have released a warning to make sure shoppers aren’t caught out by the counterfeit drinks.

Explaining the differences between the real Prime product and the fakes, Ubuy.com’s international buying manager, Helen Whaldon said: “In January 2022, YouTube influencers Logan Paul and KSI released Prime Hydration and within days the company was estimated to be worth $150,000,000.

“Like any other high demand products, the black market quickly produces counterfeit versions to make money at the consumer’s expense.

“Fake and overpriced products are being found in local corner shops, eBay and other online stores.

“It's one small defect that the counterfeit product has, that could go unmissed, and it's the bottles pattern.

“Fake products will only have 3 stick out ridged patterns, whereas the official product has 5. Also, fake products state 472ml whereas genuine products have 473ml (the correct serving).”

Find out where you can get Prime near you

With such high demand, Prime has been selling out quickly, with many bottles appearing for sale elsewhere at a much-heightened price.

If you have been on the lookout for where you can get a bottle, Prime now has its own stock checker app that reveals where you can find the drink across the UK.

The app costs £0.89 to download, but codes to get it for free are regularly posted on the Prime Tracker UK Twitter account.

What is Prime Hydration?





The drink comes in a number of different flavours including Lemon Lime, Tropical Punch, Ice Pop and Blue Raspberry.

The drink is made up of 10 per cent coconut water and 825 milligrams of electrolytes.

On the website, the YouTube stars wrote: “We created PRIME to showcase what happens when rivals come together as brothers and business partners to fill the void where great taste meets function. ​

“We dropped our first product, PRIME Hydration in 2022 and since then, we've continued to worked countless hours to expand in retailers, reach new markets and formulate new products we know you'll love.​

“We’ve been humbled by the process of creating a real brand & surpassing some of the biggest beverage companies in the world. As underdogs, we always cherish the opportunity to show the world what’s possible.​

“Now that we’re both fighting for the same team, we truly believe the sky is the limit.”