The data from the Department for Transport shows passengers took 10.5 million bus journeys in York in the year to March.

This was up from 3.6 million the year before – which was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic – but was down significantly on pre-pandemic levels.

In 2019/20, the last full year before the pandemic, York passengers took 15 million journeys, while over the last decade, journeys have been dropped by 34 per cent.

The Government introduced a £2 cap on all bus journeys outside London last year to encourage more people to travel by bus.

Initially slated to end in March, the scheme has been extended by three months from April to June 30, while a further £80 million in funding has been provided to protect vital bus services during the same time period.

Speaking on the figures, a spokesperson for First York said: “The continuation of the £2 fare cap is a welcome move to help make buses more attractive during the cost-of-living crisis.

“Post-pandemic has seen new passenger behaviour and travel habits with changing demand. We are seeing a sustained recovery in social and leisure trips and introduced a range of flexible ticket bundles last year to encourage more people to use the bus.

“It is now critical all parties use this three-month extension to move away from another short-term funding fix and instead, build a sustainable settlement to unlock the economic, net zero and social wellbeing potential of bus services.

“During this cost-of-living crisis, the bus offers everyone a cost-effective and environmentally friendly, alternative mode of transport. We are keen to continue to work with our local authority partners to unlock the benefits that buses bring to the local communities we serve.”

Across England there were 2.8 billion bus journeys in 2021/22 – down from 4.1 billion in 2019/20.

A decade ago, there were 4.6 billion journeys - and the number of trips has fallen every year since 2013/14 bar last year due to the pandemic.

The figures also show there were 52.2 journeys per person in York in 2021/22 – up from 17.1 and among the most in the country.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said that tavelling by bus remains the "most popular" option for commuters and families across the country, but the sector is still trying to recover after the end of the pandemic.

Mr Harper said: "We’re providing £155 million to help passengers save money on fares, get more people on the bus and protect vital bus routes – helping with the cost of living and enabling people to get where they need to in an affordable and convenient way."