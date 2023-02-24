It was late at night on January 31 when he left on foot. The conditions were atrocious - freezing cold with driving rain. I remember thinking that night as I made my way home from work ‘I wouldn’t want to be out for long in this.’

My parents were the first family members to be informed. They were on holiday in the Lake District when, in the early hours of February 1, the police rang my dad’s mobile. They immediately set off home, to a village around 30 minutes’ drive from my brother’s house. My sister and I were told a few hours later.

My family was in a state of shock and disbelief. We joined members of Cleveland Mountain Rescue team, who went above and beyond to find my brother, combing forest, moorland and the nearby river hoping to find him.

Friends helped too, taking time out from their busy lives to trek across sodden valleys. Neighbours came to see my parents, some kindly bringing food they had cooked. For this we were truly grateful.

It was a terrible time and it all came back to me with the search for Nicola Bulley.

Where the experience of her family and ours differed most markedly was media attention. I cannot imagine what it must have been like for her family to be constantly fielding enquiries from the press. It is difficult enough keeping relatives and friends informed - we spent hours on the phone explaining what was happening - but to be hounded for statements to release to the public must add immense pressure, on top of unrelenting, deeply upsetting, social media speculation.

In a statement, relatives of Nicola Bulley - to whom my heart goes out - said her partner Paul Ansell had been ‘accused of wrongdoing’ while friends and family had been ‘misquoted and vilified’.

They described this as ‘appalling,’ adding that people had to be held accountable, ‘this cannot happen to another family.’

Of course raising awareness can be beneficial in finding missing people, but when the press and public start to speculate and twist the truth, it adds to the trauma of what is already an unbearable situation. To have to read accusations levelled at family members - as Nicola Bulley’s family did - must have been hard to bear. I don’t know how my parents, consumed with worry but trying to remain strong, would have coped with anything like that when my brother was missing.

Thankfully, we had no media intrusion and no one called us.

Four days after going missing my brother was found in the River Rye, about a mile from his home.

For the most part, we were in the dark about what had happened to him and slowly had to piece together as much as we could about his last hours. With no history of mental health problems, he had suffered a psychotic breakdown. Today, we still have many unanswered questions about that night.

It was hard when some people, although well-meaning, voiced assumptions about his death not based on fact, but most people simply consoled us. Although it was widely reported, we had no calls from any media outlet and were afforded the privacy that any family in such a position should be given.

I once interviewed members of a family who lost loved ones in the Bradford City fire. They told me how one news organisation pestered them relentlessly in the aftermath, despite being repeatedly told to go away, and how they would never forget it.

Any unexplained death raises questions and it’s understandable for people to want answers. But for the world and his wife to relentlessly demand them, and - worse - publicly hypothesise, is unacceptable and, as Nicola Bulley’s family have said, it shouldn’t be allowed to happen.