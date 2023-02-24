Twenty years since the critically-acclaimed album, ‘Born To Do It’ changed his life, Craig has since catapulted back into the charts and into the nation’s hearts with a string of chart hits and a Number 1 album.

In total, he has racked up 23 UK top 40 singles, nine UK top 40 albums, amassed over 5 billion streams worldwide and has achieved multi-platinum status in more than 20 countries around the world in his career.

Craig has also received multiple BRIT Award and Grammy nominations, 4 x MOBO Awards, as well as becoming a 3x Ivor Novello Award winner.

To book visit yorkracecourse.co.uk where admission to the main Grandstand and Paddock enclosure, starts at just £37 per person for a group of six* and racegoers aged 5-17 enjoy a special rate of just £10 (subject to limited availability). As well as free car parking, there are no booking fees.

On the racecourse itself, The Sky Bet York Stakes will be the £125,000 Group Two centerpiece of a seven-race card that will precede the concert.

York racecourse says it promises to be a fun filled weekend for racing and music fans with The Human League already announced as the headline act on Friday evening, 28th July.

James Brennan, Head of Marketing and Sponsorship said: "To have a special talent like Craig perform at York will be a real treat, these racing & music days are really looked forward to and I think it will be a fantastic event.”

The tickets for Craig David and racing officially go on sale today (Fri) at 10am, with music and racing fans alike being able to take advantage of attractive deals by visiting www.yorkracecourse.co.uk.