A spokeperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "This afternoon Ryedale Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped a vehicle following information received from members of the public.

"And this is the result!

"A large quantity of cannabis bud was retrieved from the vehicle and the driver of the vehicle is now in police custody.

"A good afternoon’s work Team well done, and thanks to those that assisted with information that enabled this to happen. Thank you."