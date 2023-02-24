North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 9.09 pm yesterday (February 23) to the canal in Selby.

READ MORE: Man jailed after stabbing

A service spokesman said: "Crews from Selby responded to reports of a car which had entered the canal.

"On arrival, all persons were accounted for after being brought to safety by a police officer.

"Crews used a level 3 water rescue tethered swimmer to carry out a full inspection of the vehicle."