Craig Grant, 36, of Moorland Road in Goole, was sentenced to five years for seriously assaulting a man on Swinefleet Road, Goole, on Sunday, December 12 2021.

At the time of the incident a second man was taken to hospital with stab wound injuries, and Grant was arrested a short time later. Thankfully the injured man recovered.

Following an investigation by Humberside Police, Grant was charged and appeared in court on Wednesday (February 22) and was found guilty of a Section 18 Assault (GBH) and with the possession of a knife.

The officer investigating the case, Detective Constable Sebastian Petch said: “This incident shows the serious effect of carrying a weapon in a public place. This could so easily have been a fatal wound inflicted.

“I hope that the sentencing will give the victim some form of comfort that Craig Grant will be safely removed from the streets for five years.

“I also hope that this time gives Grant time to reflect on his actions and the dangers of carrying a knife.

“Incidents of knife crime are thankfully not frequent in our communities however this case shows that we take this type of offence extremely seriously. We will do all we can to removed dangerous weapons from the streets and bring those who choose to carry knifes to justice.”