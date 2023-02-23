Rachel Fulstow, 37, is charged with killing a man who is alleged to have been shot and subjected to an acid attack.

Tomorrow (Friday) she will appear before the most senior judge at Manchester Crown Court for a preliminary hearing.

Fulstow, of Andrew Drive, Huntington, is alleged to have murdered Liam Smith, whose body was found on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, at about 7pm on November 24.

She is also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice by providing false information in a video statement between January 22 and February 21.

She appeared before Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court earlier today.

Because murder can only be tried by a judge and jury her case was sent to Manchester Crown Court.

A magistrates’ court cannot grant bail in murder cases, so she was remanded in custody.

Her first crown court appearance will be before the Honorary Recorder of Manchester, Judge Dean KC.