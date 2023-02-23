As previously reported in The Press, York-based businessman Nick Bradley, who specialises in real estate and hospitality, has bought Holgate Bridge Bed and Breakfast and is transforming the Grade 2 listed townhouse into a 12-room hotel.

A budget of £2m will be spent on buying and refurbishing the property at 106-108 Holgate Road which will have 12 individually designed rooms as well as dining options for both guests and local residents.

Overnight stays will range from £200 to £300, with options including double rooms, luxury suites and duplex family suites with hot chocolate machines and gaming stations.

In its application for an alcohol licence to City of York Council, it states that the hotel is likely to cater for a maximum of 22 overnight guests and also have a dining room for up to 18, a 12-cover basement bar and room for 36 people in a garden area.

The applicant adds: "We seek to service only hotel guests and the local community."

It is applying for permission to serve alcohol, both on and off the premises 24 hours a day.

Representations regarding this application must be made by March 3 in writing to City of York, Licensing Services, Hazel Court EcoDepot, James Street, York, or by emailing general licensing at - licensing@york.gov.uk.