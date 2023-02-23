Events are taking place from Saturday and in March to seek feedback to the design phase of the project.

The in-person events and online webinar will give York the chance to meet the York Central team, ask questions and share their views.

Feedback is sought on the types of materials to be used and suggested uses for public space, plus people are encouraged to share design inspiration for the new Square, which is set to be one of the largest public spaces in York.

Natalie Webster, Senior Project Manager on behalf of Homes England and Network Rail, says, “The aim of the events are to show how feedback received during the November engagement is being incorporated into the emerging York Central designs and shaping the ongoing plans for The Square. We’re also keen to listen to feedback that can be implemented in later phases of the development. "

York Central includes a new office quarter, new residential neighbourhoods, improvements to York Railway Station, a network of vibrant Public Squares, plus an expanded and enhanced National Railway Museum.

York Central 'will go ahead' despite financial crisis, Make it York event hears

One of the largest city centre brownfield regeneration sites in England, York Central has unprecedented support from central, regional and local government, with £130m already committed to building key upfront infrastructure.

Work began in Summer 2022 on £100 million worth of new infrastructure including over two kilometres of new roads plus public footpaths and cycle ways, as well as new utilities and the building of two new bridges over the East Coast mainline.

It will also provide up to 2,500 homes, 20% of which will be affordable, create over 1 million sq. ft. of commercial space for offices, retail and leisure and provide a significant boost for the local economy with potential to create up to 6,000 jobs.

In addition, the development will also enable a multi-million pound extension to the National Railway Museum and a new accessible western railway station entrance.

The public events are as follows:

Thursday March 2, 9am to 5pm CYC West Offices Booking Hall , West Offices, Station Rise. Public event and feedback gathering

, West Offices, Station Rise. Public event and feedback gathering Friday March 3, 12 noon to 7pm, St Barnabas Church , Jubilee Terrace, Leeman Rd. Public event and feedback gathering

, Jubilee Terrace, Leeman Rd. Public event and feedback gathering Saturday March 4 10am to 2pm St Barnabas Church , Jubilee Terrace, Leeman Rd.Public event and feedback gathering

, Jubilee Terrace, Leeman Rd.Public event and feedback gathering Wednesday March 8 7.30pm to 9pm Online event - Email yorkcentral@homesengland.gov.uk to be sent a link to join online

To promote the events, York Central staff will also have a market stall with small exhibition on Parliament Street (Near Boots) on Saturday from 10am to 3pm.

For the latest information on York Central, visit www.yorkcentral.info.