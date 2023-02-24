Ben Donaldson “was lucky to walk away” when he crashed his car at speed while “aimlessly driving”, the court heard.

The Ford Fiesta appeared to have rolled over and was so badly damaged it was likely to be written off.

Kathryn Walters, prosecuting, said Donaldson was driving over the speed limit, had no-one supervising him and his vehicle didn’t have a valid MOT certificate.

Donaldson, who represented himself, said he wasn’t going anywhere in particular.

“I had no aim, just aimlessly driving really,” he said.

The 18-year-old from Crichton Avenue, Clifton, pleaded guilty to careless driving, driving without insurance, driving other than in accordance with his licence and driving a car without a valid MOT certificate.

Magistrates told him: “This was a nasty crash you were involved in. You were extremely lucky to walk away from it.

“The punishment is going to affect your future driving. You are going to find insurance is going to be extremely expensive in the future for many years, all because of this incident.”

They banned him from driving for nine months and ordered him to pay a £285 fine, a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Ms Walters said police found Donaldson’s Ford Fiesta close to the York Outer Ring Road at 11.15pm on September 29.

It was “extensively damaged” with a smashed windscreen and a crushed rear section. “It would appear to have been damaged by the car rolling over,” she said.

The speed limit on the road where the crash had happened was 30 mph and police assessed from the state of the car it must have been exceeding the speed limit. They also expected the car to be written off.

Donaldson was not with his car, she said. Police checks revealed he had been taken to hospital following the crash.

They went to him and gave him a breath test which revealed he had no alcohol in his body. No other vehicle was involved in the crash.

The car’s MOT certificate had expired two weeks earlier.

Ms Walter said because Donaldson was a provisional licence holder, he had to be supervised while driving. But he had been alone in the car, which meant that his insurance didn’t cover the journey.

Donaldson said the crash had happened close to the roundabout on the York Outer Ring Road where it crosses the Earswick to Huntington road and the car had rolled onto the grass verge by the roadside.

“It was an honest mistake,” he said.

At hospital he had had scans which revealed he had no broken bones but he had suffered cuts and bruises