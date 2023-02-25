Amanda Selvaratnam, 58, plans to run 43 miles in 12 hours by undertaking the Wolds Ranger Ultra Marathon.

Just 12 months ago, Amanda underwent surgery to remove one of her healthy kidneys which she donated to her son Philip, then aged 22, who had renal failure.

Philip had suffered from kidney problems since he was a baby. Doctors warned he would need dialysis or a kidney transplant as he grew older. At the time of the transplant, he was taking 18 tablets a day to ward off the effects of renal failure, leaving him with fatigue. His kidneys were operating at about ten per cent of their normal function.

Amanda and Philip last year before the kidney operation

But the operation - last February - changed his life. Both Philip and his mum have made a full recovery - and Amanda is running the ultra marathon on April 22 through the Yorkshire Wolds to raise money for the charity Kidney Research UK.

She has also become an advocate for becoming a living kidney donor - and would like to encourage more people to consider this as an option.

Amanda said medics do not always raise the issue of live donation with patients for fear of putting pressure on family members. The NHS estimates up to 1,000 people each year donate a kidney or part of their liver while they are still alive to a relative, friend or someone they do not know.

Amanda said: "Being a living donor is something you can do. A lot of people don't realise this is an option.

"So many people are waiting for a kidney - but waiting for a deceased donor is a tough call. A living donor is much better - it might mean they don't have to go on dialysis.

"So do think of being a living donor - it doesn't mess up your life - I can still drink, go for a run - and the scars are tiny."

Amanda has set up a Just Giving page where people can donate in support of her run and for Kidney Research UK. Click here to donate or visit: justgiving.com/fundraising/Amanda-Selvaratnam3

Living donors - fact file

Across the UK, more than 1,000 people each year donate a kidney or part of their liver while they are still alive.

The most commonly donated organ by a living person is a kidney.

A healthy person can lead a normal life with only one functioning kidney and therefore they are able to donate the other to help someone in need of a kidney transplant.

Part of a liver can also be transplanted from a living donor to help someone in need of a liver transplant.

Find out more at: www.organdonation.nhs.uk/become-a-living-donor/