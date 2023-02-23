North Yorkshire Police say a man's body was found in the River Aire at Kellingley in the Selby District and they were called to the spot by a member of the public at about 1.24pm yesterday (February 22).

A police spokesman said: "The fire service assisted at the scene and the body was recovered by the regional police underwater search unit.

"The scene was stood down at 4.35pm.

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify the man and to examine the circumstances surrounding the death. This includes carrying out checks with other police forces.

"Further updates will be issued when more in known."

In the meantime, anyone with information that could assist the investigation are asked to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by call 101, option 1.

Please quote reference number 122300033218 when providing details.