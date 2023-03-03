Make Mother’s Day 2023 one to remember with a special treat of a well-deserved getaway at one of Daniel Thwaites’ unique hotels.

Upon arrival, guests can check-in to their room from 3pm, where they’ll be welcomed by a complimentary bottle of house champagne, as well as gifts – courtesy of the hotel’s spa brand partner, TempleSpa. Next, it’s time to put their feet up in the hotel’s luxury spa*, where they’ll be able to make the most of the pool, steam room, jacuzzi and sauna. Everything that is needed to completely switch off from the world. Why not add in an extra surprise of a sumptuous spa treatment, with a 10 per cent discount on all pre-booked treatments, this is the perfect treat.

Once completely revitalised, head to the bar to sip a decadent cocktail (or two), before nestling down for the evening in the hotel’s award-winning restaurant. Enjoy some delicious, seasonal dishes - crafted by the hotel’s team of expert chefs. With an 11am checkout, there’s plenty of time for a lie-in and a leisurely breakfast.

Included in the package is a bottle of chilled champagne, TempleSpa gifts, dinner on both evenings with a £30 per person, per night allowance, as well as breakfast on both mornings, plus access to the spa facilities.

*Spa access is not available at Middletons in York.

Based on two people sharing, prices for a one-night break start from £110 per person.

Based on two people sharing, prices for a two-night break start from £105 per person, per night.

Afternoon tea

Sweeten up the day with a showstopping afternoon tea. Indulge in classic flavours such as smoked salmon, roasted ham and cream cheese with cucumber sandwiches, followed by a unique selection of decadent desserts including spiced carrot cake, raspberry macaroons and lemon meringue tartlets.

Traditional afternoon tea – From £26.95 per person*

Champagne afternoon tea – From £34.95 per person*

Prosecco afternoon tea – From £31.95 per person*

Children’s afternoon tea – From £16.95 per person*

Served daily from 12pm to 5pm.

*Pre-booking required. *Prices and ingredients may vary.

Sunday lunch

Traditionally, Sunday is a day of rest, so it makes perfect sense to let the hotel’s dedicated team of chefs do all the hard work. Whether it’s a meet-in-the-middle get-together or part of a longer getaway, the mouth-watering three-course Sunday meal has always proved to be a winner.

Guests can share a fantastic dining experience, packed full of tempting flavours and locally sourced ingredients. The thoughtfully curated offering includes slow roasted rump of Bowland beef, pan-friend chicken breast and vegan-friendly cauliflower steaks. Of course, they have all the traditional trimmings, from homemade Yorkshire puddings to a medley of seasonal vegetables. Finally, honour the occasion with a complimentary glass of their finest Ayala champagne – what better way to spend Mother’s Day?

Two course – Prices start from £20.95*

Three course – Prices start from £25.95*

**Pre-booking required. *Prices and ingredients may vary.

The gift of Daniel Thwaites

Give the gift of Daniel Thwaites this Mother’s Day. Where small details, make a big difference. Whoever you’re shopping for, a gift voucher to spend in one of our stunning properties is a beautiful present itself! From spa days to afternoon teas, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

See our range of vouchers below (Prices start at £25):

Official Gift Vouchers | Thwaites Hotels (skchase.com)

About Daniel Thwaites

Established in 1807, Lancashire-based, family-owned Daniel Thwaites boasts a unique collection of award-winning inns, hotels, and spa hotels across England.

Mother’s Day experiences and gift vouchers have been launched across Daniel Thwaites’ portfolio of four-star hotels:

Aztec Hotel and Spa, Bristol

A four-star, contemporary hotel situated in the heart of Bristol. Whether visitors are looking for an ideal stopover on the way to Cornwall, or they’re looking to explore Bristol and other surrounding areas, Aztec’s location is unrivalled. The luxurious, award-winning spa boasts a sauna, steam room, swimming pool, hot tub, state-of-the-art gym, and a magnificent Relax Lounge. Moments of pure bliss included with every visit.

Cottons Hotel and Spa, Knutsford

Check in to one of Cotton’s contemporary and stylish bedrooms before heading down to the first-class spa. Conveniently situated just a short distance from the motorway, historic houses, market towns and big-city connections are all also within reach. Whether it’s a springtime walk around Arley Hall or shopping at the Trafford Centre, guests are invited to enjoy a change of pace and explore some of the North West’s finest places.

Kettering Park Hotel and Spa, Northamptonshire

Ideally located just 55-minutes away on the train from London, Kettering Park Hotel and Spa is the perfect location for exploring the East Midlands and Southern England. Conveniently situated just a short distance from the motorway, historic houses, market towns and big-city connections are all within easy reach.

Did you know? This is the men's shoe-making capital of the world. Made to measure for King Charles and James Bond, footwear remains a thriving local industry today.

Middletons Hotel, York

Located in the heart of the historic city, Middletons Hotel is a luxury York city centre hotel that offers the perfect opportunity for a city break, a weekend getaway or a family outing. Well-renowned as one of the best places to stay in York, Middletons is a bastion of the city's past, present and future, with sites such as our famous Sir Joseph Terry cottages, Chaplin House and Lady Cromwell House tracing back to famous York figures.

North Lakes Hotel and Spa, Penrith

Nestled on the edge of the Lake District National Park, the traditional hunting lodge style of the hotel reflects the rugged beauty of the Lake District. Local stone, natural wood and open log fires create a genuine 'away from it all' environment in this exclusive four-star resort hotel. With an award-winning spa, AA Silver Star Status and a fantastic AA Rosette restaurant, FYR, the hotel is ideal for those looking to explore a beautiful area of England.

Solent Hotel and Spa, Fareham

Ideally located near the M27 and situated midway between Southampton and Portsmouth, Solent Hotel and Spa provides the perfect base for those looking to explore England’s stunning South Coast. While staying at Solent, there’s plenty to keep the children (and adults) entertained; shop at nearby Portsmouth’s Gun Wharf Quays designer shopping centre, stroll Lee-on-Solent beach or head out to Titchfield Nature Reserve.

Nestled in mature woods and ancient meadows, the spa at Solent really does offer the perfect setting for guests to indulge in a self-care session.

Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa, Leeds

With an award-winning spa and a fantastic AA Silver Star restaurant, Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa is ideal for those looking to explore the magnificent areas of Leeds, Harrogate and beyond, before enjoying some quality time with mum. For those looking to escape outdoors, guests can venture to the famous Harewood House, take in the sights of The Royal Armouries or take a stroll around Roundhay Park.

For more information, or to book your Mother’s Day experience, please contact the hotels directly.