Andrew Bradley and wife Amey racked up a £317 bill for their pre-Christmas shopping haul at the Home Bargains store in Stanley, County Durham as they stocked up and bought presents on December 21.

But the pair were caught short by parking wardens after spending around two hours shopping, and were slapped with a £100 fine for out-staying the car park’s 90 minute maximum time limit.

Andrew, a 53-year-old chauffeur, told The Press's sister paper, The Northern Echo: “We’d been in Newcastle for a hospital appointment and called at Home Bargains on the way home for a bit of Christmas shopping.

Andrew was handed a Parking Charge Notice for his 2hr 2min stay in the Home Bargains carpark while he spent £317. (Image: SARAH CALDECOTT)

“We spent £317 in the store, I’ve still got the receipt to prove it.

“After New Year we got a letter in the post with a £100 fine for being parked too long. It’s so unfair – we’d only been in the store, it’s not as if we parked there and went somewhere else.

“I will never go back to Home Bargains after this.”

A Parking Charge Notice sent to Andrew’s home in Tow Law, County Durham said he had been parked at the store for two hours and two minutes.

Signage at the car park tells shoppers of a 90 minute maximum stay, but Andrew says his big shop and queues at the tills in the busy days before Christmas caused him to go over the maximum stay. (Image: SARAH CALDECOTT)

“There’s a sign that says you get an hour and as a maximum and we were there just over two hours,” he added.

“It was four days before Christmas so it was really busy and we couldn’t get around the store in that time. We must have spent about 20 minutes in the queue for the tills.

“I’m sure we won’t be the only ones this has happened too. It’d be quite easy to go over the hour and a half.

“My wife has had a major operation so can’t move as quickly or help pack the bags. There’s lots of vulnerable people who’d struggle.”

Andrew says he queried the penalty charge at the store but was told to contact Parking Eye, the firm responsible for running the car park.

The Home Bargains store in Stanley where Andrew spent £317 (Image: SARAH CALDECOTT)

The parking company lowered his fine to £20 which he paid on January 31.

He said: “I went into the store and asked them what they could do about it but I was told to get in touch with Parking Eye.

“I contacted them and they reduced the fine to £20 which I paid a couple of weeks ago.

“They shouldn’t be able to do this. In these hard times when everyone’s worried about their bills and no one needs the stress of these parking tickets.”

After being contacted by the Echo, Parking Eye has agreed to refund Andrew’s fine.

Andrew spent more than £300 in store but was still slapped with the £100 fine. (Image: SARAH CALDECOTT)

A spokesperson for the firm said: “The car park at Home Bargains in Stanley features four prominent and highly-visible signs throughout providing information on how to use the car park responsibly, including guidance on how all customers using the car park have a 1.5 hour maximum stay period.

“The motorist received a Parking Charge Notice due to parking for over two hours. However following a review of the case we have cancelled the notice as a gesture of goodwill.

“Parking Eye operates a BPA (British Parking Association) audited appeals process, which motorists can use to appeal their Parking Charge Notice. If anyone has mitigating circumstances, we would encourage them to highlight this by appealing. All motorists are also entitled to a further appeal via the independent appeals service POPLA.”

The Northern Echo contacted Home Bargains for a comment.