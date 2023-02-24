A PRIME time TV show is calling on people in York to come forward and feature - with a chance for support with home renovation from experts.
Channel 4's hit home renovation series, Worst House on The Street, is looking for people from the York area to take part.
On the show, the team follow the renovation journeys of families, couples or friends from all over the UK, who have recently bought a 'Fixer Upper'. Those that take part, receive professional help and advice from our property experts, Stuart and Scarlette Douglas on the best way to renovate, style and add value to the home that they are doing up.
A spokesperson for the show said: "At this stage in the process of making our programme, we are looking for participants that have either just purchased their home, or are close to completing - and about to begin their renovation process, which must be completed within our filming time frame of March to May or June 2023."
Anyone who wishes to apply can either email the team on: propertyrenovation@southshore.uk or apply via the online application at: bit.ly/3kr1Ihd
