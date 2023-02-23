More than 70 people attended inaugural meeting of the York & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce Hospitality Forum at the Sandburn Hall Hotel, near Flaxton, just north of York.

The first Hospitality Forum to be established by a Chamber of Commerce anywhere in the country, the group is tasked with a core purpose of giving hospitality a voice and to ensure it is heard regionally, nationally and internationally.

The chamber says hospitality accounts for some 50,000 roles across North Yorkshire and is a cornerstone of the region’s economy whose impact runs far and wide in terms of its supply chain benefits, employment impact and supporting services.

But despite it's crucial importance, hospitality is currently experiencing unprecedented challenges following Covid-19, with rising costs, recruitment and retention issues, access to finance, the drive towards net zero, inconsistent demand and how it is seen as a career option all making life very difficult.

Philip Bolson, chair of the Hospitality Forum and owner of consultancy firm Mr B’s, called hospital;ity 'the beating heart of the region.' But the sector is at risk needing the government to do the right thing and get behind it.

And with devolution coming to North Yorkshire, he asked what more could be done locally, in the fight for survival.

The forum has established itself around nine themes of: attracting and retaining talent, local priorities, technology, changing perceptions, access to affordable finance, accessibility, celebrating its successes, lobbying government and environment and sustainability.

Laurence Beardmore, president of York & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “This industry is vital to the region. We not only have to fight to keep it, we have to fight to grow it.”

Danny Wild, principal of Harrogate College and a member of the forum’s steering group, said:

“Hospitality is home to fantastic stories. We really need to move the dial about what people think about it.”

Fellow steering group member Rob Lazenby of Scarborough’s Castle Employment Group said: “This forum will allow people to come together. We need to harness the passion of those who work in the sector.”

Sarah Czarnecki, vice chair of the York & North Yorkshire Hospitality Forum and managing director of York’s Grey’s Court Hotel, said: “It is fantastic that the first Chamber Hospitality Forum in the country is here in North Yorkshire.

“We are here to make a difference and the backing we have had has been incredible.”

Some 50 people attended the initial fact finding session, which was followed by a panel discussion, chaired by Mr Wild with three hospitality entrepreneurs, Jackie Berry, co-owner of Town End Farm cottages, Cara Willoughby of Birdsal House and Adam Johnson, co-owner of York-based Japanese restaurant Izakaya.