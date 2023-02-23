Daniel Barry Dennis Huggins, 33, was first stopped by police on October 15 in a Volkswagen in Scarcroft Hill, off Tadcaster Road, and a blood test revealed a chemical produced by the metabolism of cocaine, York magistrates heard.

On November 30, he was again stopped by police in the same car, this time on Ridgeway, Acomb, and a second blood test revealed he had cocaine in his body.

Huggins, of Burgess Walk, Foxwood, pleaded guilty to two offences of drug driving at two hearings before the magistrates 17 days apart.

In total, he was fined £140 and ordered to pay £82 in statutory surcharges and £85 prosecution costs, given a 16-month conditional discharge and banned from driving for 16 months and 17 days.

For Huggins, Adam Henry said he suffered from post traumatic stress disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, anxiety and depression.

His mental health issues meant he couldn’t travel on public transport, so his local council had arranged the car for him.

“He is currently in an argument with the council to let his parents keep the vehicle so he can travel,” said Mr Henry.