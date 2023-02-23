Gytis Biskauskas, 26, was disqualified from driving for 44 months in 2020 for the second of two drink driving offences in a year, York magistrates heard.

Kathryn Walters, prosecuting, said police arrested him at the wheel of a Ford Fiesta in Geralds Court off Hazel Court in central York on February 9.

He gave police a false name but when they took his fingerprints his true identity – and his status as a banned driver – were revealed.

Biskauskas told the court he lives in Hood Street, Lincoln.

For him, Nicholas Darwin said another man had driven him to York. On the outskirts of the city, the second man had asked him to pick up a drill from Geralds Court and Biskauskas had then started driving.

Biskauskas pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and obstructing police.

Magistrates told him if he was caught breaking his driving ban again he would be jailed and added 12 months to his time off the road. He now cannot legally drive until February 23, 2024.

They also made him subject to a 12-month community order with 200 hours’ unpaid work and 10 days’ rehabilitative activities and ordered him to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.