Leaders at Osbaldwick Primary Academy, which has 288 pupils, say they dispute the grade and are angry that it has been made public now.

Head teacher Matthew Brown said, who took over the headship of the school when Lesley Barringer retired back in 2019, said: “The inspection took place in November. When we disputed the overall outcome, the report’s publication was put on hold and we were instructed not to discuss it with anyone, until our concerns had been reviewed.

"Most, not all, of our challenges were ultimately dismissed. However, we thought we don’t need to get involved in arguments. We have to draw a line and move on - we know we have a happy school that children like to attend, where they thrive and where parents and carers are content.”

The team of three inspectors led by Natasha Greenough said that the school needs to improve in a number of areas.

The report states: "Assessment is not used effectively to ensure that provision is right for pupils who are still at the early stages of learning to read. This means that the weakest readers are not catching up to their peers quickly enough. Leaders should ensure that assessment in early reading is used to ensure pupils access reading books which match their ability and identify next steps to support pupils to build understanding and confidence in reading."

They also found that 'in early years, there is not a clear, well-sequenced curriculum in place. This means that children are not fully prepared for key stage 1'.

Dave Barber, director of education at Ebor Academy Trust, which runs seven schools in York and 16 across Selby, Hull, East Yorkshire and on the Yorkshire coast, including Osbaldwick, said the inspectors’ findings were different from the trust’s own internal rating, which declared the school as 'good'.

“We know that Ofsted inspectors are in schools for a short period of time and their views can only ever be a snapshot of what it is really like,” said Mr Barber.

“With 23 schools in our trust we have a lot of experience dealing with Ofsted and some of what they said on this occasion we feel is unfair. They were very complimentary about the school in many areas – they said it was a happy school and that behaviour and attitude was good – but we disputed other comments. As a trust our aim is always to learn from feedback and ensure that we support our schools to continuously get better.

“We had initiated a complaint but had decided against pursuing it as the process would be an unwanted distraction so we have accepted the judgement – even though we do not agree with it and now want to move on.

“The early publication caught us – and parents and carers – by surprise, leading to upset and confusion. We were planning to inform our community before the scheduled publication date.”

Becki Dean, chair of governors said: “We know, because they tell us, that staff, pupils and families are overwhelmingly positive about the care, nurture and education each child receives.

“All those who know our school well, know how hard everyone here at Osbaldwick works to give our pupils the very best start in life.”

As well as Osbaldwick, Ebor’s other schools in York are Haxby Road, Park Grove, Lakeside, Hob Moor, Hob Moor Oaks and Robert Wilkinson in Strensall.