Nat West is due to close its branch in Heslington on April 27 and in advance of the closure, it now seeks to remove its ATM machine.

Plans submitted to City of York Council also seek to remove the night safe, adding the building at 14 Main Street would be restored with ‘like for like material.’

The move follows opposition to the planned closure of the branch from City of York Council leader Keith Aspen and York Outer constituency candidate for Labour, Luke Charters.

Cllr Aspden, who represents Heslington on the city council, has been demanding Nat West retains some banking services in the village.

The council leader says he is ‘disappointed’ at the ‘lack of willingness’ to work with the community on possible future services and as a result has requested a meeting with the bank’s regional director.

Cllr Aspden continued: “The closure of the only remaining bank branch in Heslington is now coupled with the plans to remove the only free ATM in the village.”

Older and vulnerable people, he said, need a local bank.

The Liberal Democrat added: “It is important that Natwest properly engages with customers and makes sure accessible alternatives are in place, including making full use of Heslington Post Office.”

Labour’s Luke Charters has organised an online petition against the branch closure, attracting around 100 signatures.

Luke says the branch closure will pose challenges for the disabled at a time when the city centre’s Blue Badge Ban makes it even harder for the disable to enter the city.

The petition demands the closure be halted while inquiries are made into what staffed alternatives can be offered in the village.

NatWest has blamed the closure on a shift from personal to online banking, adding bank accounts will be transferred to York and customers will be able to use some services in Heslington Post Office.

A spokesperson told the Press: “We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind. We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”

In the meantime, City of York Council is accepting comments on the ATM application.

Among them, Dr Alastair Dickson of York Medical Group has said: “Removal of the ATM will adversely affect residents and locals who use it. Loss of this last ATM in Heslington village will mean there are no ATMs in the surrounding area and goes against UK Government policy that ATM provision should be retained.”

The petition is at: https://www.lukeforyorkouter.co.uk/natwestpetition