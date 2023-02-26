Joanne Nicholson said her daughter Emily Rhodes, who had put on weight because of steroid treatment, wanted to cheer herself up one day and so went to a local designer boutique to try on some trousers.

Joanne said: “Quite obviously talking at a level that was aimed at us, the staff said ‘really, REALLY why would you bother‘.

“I was furious but Emily grabbed my hand and said, 'mum, they don’t know.'

“Emily bought the trousers even though they clearly didn’t fit and we headed back to the car, the same car she wasn’t allowed to drive anymore, and through tears streaming down her beautiful face she told me she wanted to end her life.

“I can’t even put into words how that moment made me feel, there are no words.”

Joanne said this wasn’t Emily’s only bad retail experience during her three-year battle against cancer, which she lost in 2019.

“Not long before Emily passed away, we were in a local charity shop when Emily needed the toilet,” she said.

“The thing people don’t understand is when you’re on daily chemo you need to access facilities quite quickly.

“Well she was point blankly refused access and, even after showing the staff her chemo card, they remained firm – no. We were directed to the nearest pub but unfortunately didn’t make it in time.

“As a result, Emily never went back to doing her favourite and much-loved pastime; shopping in charity shops.”

Joanne said Emily had to endure people’s ignorance and judgement on the way the disease took over her appearance and personality, when she just wanted to live what life she had left, with a smile on her face and love in her heart.

”It’s extremely sad and quite heart-breaking to think how someone else’s ignorance and cruelty can break such a strong spirit," she said.

“From early diagnosis right up to literally weeks before Emily passed away, she was subject to uneducated judgement and plain cruelty.”

Joanne spoke out about Emily’s maltreatment on the website for And Able, the York clothing brand for people with illness or undergoing treatment which was set up by Joanne and friend Claire Myles Wharton inspired by Emily.

Joanne has said previously that she decided to focus her life after Emily’s death on doing something to help other people needing procedures and treatments, such as chemotherapy, stoma bags and tracheotomies.

The brand features easy-to-wear linens, cosy jersey tops, wrap dresses, shirt dresses, zipster leggings, headscarves, snoods, hoodies with attached tourniquets, and jumpers with pouches to enable access to stoma bags and feeding pegs.