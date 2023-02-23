Hidden away on the edge of York racecourse, Goddards is the former home of the Terry family, part of York’s chocolate heritage.

The National Trust property is set to re-open with a free weekend for York residents.

The garden is open to visit from March – October and their opening weekend will be Goddards version of York Residents’ festival.

All residents need is to bring is a photo ID showing their address on Saturday or Sunday March 4 and 5 March and anyone with a YO postcode can enjoy free entry.

New to see, but very much an original part of the garden is a series of statuary, including a pair of griffins, a pair of pelicans and a set of urns.

They were originally acquired by Noel and Kathleen Terry and family and placed in their garden at Goddards; probably in the 1930s. The statues were removed from the garden on the sale of the house to the National Trust in 1984 and relocated to the gardens of other family members; In time, kindly returned by the Terry family to their original home after nearly 40 years.

Tom Longridge, Senior Gardener said: “It was thanks to an old black and white photograph in the archives and a painting by Betty Terry as a little girl that we were able to position the pieces with confidence”.

The pair of griffins, and pelicans and the set of urns were re-instated by the National Trust’s specialist craft team of stonemasons. Based at nearby Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden, the team shared their skills and experience. With clever leverage and a pulley system they safely lifted the heavy and delicate stone into their final positions.

One of the Goddards griffins being put back in place (Image: National Trust)

Tom said: “We’ve also bought a set of winter covers to protect the statues against frost and general winter conditions going forward. Hopefully they’ll feel right back at home in no time”.

Along with the family donation of the statuary itself, a generous donation by the York Association of the National Trust, one of the charity’s supporter groups, enabled essential conservation work to take place. Specialist stone and plaster conservators stabilised the pieces, repairs were carried out where original material had been lost, plus essential cleaning and consolidation of what remained.

Visitors can see them in the garden as the Terry family once did and several more pieces from the collection will be returning over spring when temperatures increase.

Also the popular takeaway on the terrace returns along with a second-hand book area. The garden has excellent public transport and cycle routes or arrive on foot as there is only accessible parking at Goddards.

The gardens are free entry to National Trust members and under-fives or from £6.50 per adult.