DMA's, an Australian three-piece rock band, have announced they will be playing a "stripped back, intimate" show at The Crescent in York on Sunday June 4.

The shows have been organised to support the band's upcoming album titled 'How Many Dreams?'.

Speaking on Instagram, the band said: "We are dropping some exclusive formats for those attending the shows, including an alternative artwork CD with two bonus live tracks from our sold out Barrowlands show last year - and a very limited white on white LP.

"All albums will come with a signed slick card."

The shows will go on sale tomorrow (February 24) at 10am.

The band are known for top hits including 'Delete', 'In the Air' and their popular cover of 'Believe' by Cher - which they performed on the Like a Version cover show.