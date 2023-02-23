Anna Warrington, from Ripon, has challenged herself to complete the annual Epilepsy Action Bradford 10K this March for her six-year-old daughter, Sophia.

Sophia was diagnosed with epilepsy at six weeks old. Seven months later, after countless tests, Sophia was diagnosed with a genetic defect of the SCN8A gene resulting in epilepsy and global development delay.

Sophia had her first seizure when she was just five weeks old.

Anna said: “She was asleep in the front room - and I was in the kitchen when I heard an odd cry. When I went to check on her, she looked pale and something didn’t seem right but I wasn’t sure what it was. I now know that she’d already had the tonic part of a seizure, which is when the muscles tighten and the body goes stiff.

"We took her to hospital, but she didn’t have a temperature and her observations were fine, so we were discharged shortly after.

“The following day, Sophia was in the sling on my front and suddenly went totally solid and held her breath. I thought she was choking and I can honestly say I thought she was going to die. We went back to the hospital and this time she was admitted. Things soon escalated and the seizures came thick and fast."

Anna and her daughter, Sophia (Image: UGC)

Sophie is now making good progress - as she is able to sign some Makaton, say some words and can walk holding her parents' hands or with her walker.

Anna added: "She makes us so proud every single day. It doesn’t matter what is thrown at her, she always comes back stronger. Her determination to do and achieve new things is admirable.

"Watching Sophia progress makes me want to be the strongest person I can be for her. Everyone she meets leaves with a smile and is happier for seeing her.”

Anna is running the Bradford 10K on March 12 to raise money for Epilepsy Action, so it can continue supporting families affected by epilepsy.

She said: "I started running a number of years ago and I did the Couch to 5k with my local running club. I progressed from 5K and completed the Bradford 10K back in 2019.

"This was my first 10K so I was nervous, but I had a good group of friends running it with me. The atmosphere at the finish line was great and it was even better to know I did it for Epilepsy Action.

"I’ve hardly run in the last year, but I was determined to complete the Bradford 10K again this year. It’s also great motivation to get me back into running."

To support Anna's efforts, visit: bit.ly/3ZiCaSj