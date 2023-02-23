White House Farm, which includes later Georgian additions to the original property, lies between the villages of Malton and Kirkbymoorside in the hamlet of Great Barugh. It comes with a guide price of £950,000.

Formerly run as a bed and breakfast, the property is set within about seven acres of gardens and paddocks.

The three bedroom home, which has a range of outbuildings included with the sale, is characterised by high ceilings, wooden beams and period features throughout. Its dining room and family room are of a similar size and both have large bay windows, with the adjoining sitting room benefitting from triple windows and a log burner.

Accommodation is set over two floors with the first floor housing three impressive bedrooms, including the principal bedroom suite with a generous dressing room and en suite bathroom. Two further bedrooms – both of which are en suite – enjoy their own countryside views.

The property also has the benefit of a large driveway providing parking for several cars, an open carport and a range a outbuildings currently serving as stores and workspaces, which have scope to be developed into annexed accommodation, subject to planning.

Ed Stoyle, director and head of residential sales at Savills in York, whose team are handling the sale, comments: “I was charmed by this lovely farmhouse, it has so much to offer any buyer and it is clear that the property has been a well-loved home. Its sale represents a special opportunity to own a house with a great deal of space and potential that is surrounded by the beautiful North Yorkshire countryside.”