North Yorkshire Police say they are holding a fraud drop-in session at Barclays bank, in Parliament Street in the city centre on Tuesday (February 28) from 11am until 1pm.

PCSO Julian Ward said: "We will be working in partnership with staff from Barclays bank to offer advice and support to help minimise the risk of becoming a victim of fraud and scams.

"We will be attending the branch between 11am and 1pm, we look forward to seeing people there and answering any questions or concerns that they may have."

It follows reports to the force of scams inclusing courier fraud, which is when a fraudster contacts victims by telephone purporting to be a police officer or bank official. To substantiate this claim, the caller might be able to confirm some easily obtainable basic details about the victim such as their full name and address.

The caller may also offer a telephone number for the victim to telephone or ask the victim to call the number on the back of their bank card to check that they are genuine. In these circumstances, either the number offered will not be genuine or, where a genuine number is suggested, the fraudster will stay on the line and pass the victim to a different individual.