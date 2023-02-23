A VENUE in York will host a 'Gamesathon' event to raise money for those hit by the earthquake disaster in Turkey.
The endurance fundraiser will be held at Acomb Working Men's Club (WMC) in the city - where members of the snooker team will aim to play for 30 hours.
The start time will be at 2pm on March 3 - and they will play until 8pm the following day.
A spokesperson for the venue said: "We at Acomb WMC will hold a 30-hour 'Gamesathon' fundraiser to raise as much money as possible for the disastrous earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria not long ago.
"Players will play four frames then stop for five mins, followed by a toilet break. This will be the same throughout the 30-hour duration."
While this is going on, members of the darts team will run an event for 12 hours alongside the snooker event, during the same time frame.
To donate to the event, visit the donation page at: bit.ly/3IOJlfB
