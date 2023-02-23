York Racecourse is inviting applications from local charities or community groups to be selected as one of three York Racecourse Charity Partners for 2023.

The course says each will receive a one-off cash donation, in addition to a variety of benefits.

As a new initiative for 2023 the Racecourse team say they are adopting a focused approach to their local community charities and community groups.

The three chosen partners will be guaranteed £1,000 in cash each, moreover they will be assured of a “bucket collection” at York Racecourse and the opportunity to stage a fundraising event at a discounted rate.

Furthermore, the Racecourse team will offer practical help to what are expected to be smaller operations.

The course says this could be advice on raising their profile, digital and social media activity or even guidance on matters such as health & safety.

The services of Remy, the racecourse’s equine ambassador, will also be offered be to provide those “surprise and delight” moments.

York Racecourse says this approach will sit alongside the already six-figure support it provides to local charities, schools and other community organisations by way of raffle prizes that assist in their fundraising activities.

It will also complement the Ebor Community Sweepstake, a scheme that aligns good causes across York and the wider county with the Sky Bet Ebor, providing over £30,000 in grant funding to specific projects.

In addition, since 1972, York Racecourse has been proud to host Macmillan’s single biggest fundraising event, Macmillan Charity Raceday, which continues to be the centre piece of York Racecourse’s charitable activity.

This year the 53rd Macmillan Charity Raceday will be on Saturday 17 June 2023. So far York has raised over £10 million for Macmillan.

York Racecourse also has charitable partnerships with racing charities including Racing Welfare who look after racing’s workforce and New Beginnings, a retraining and rehoming of racehorses charity local to York.

William Derby, Chief Executive and Clerk of the Course at York Racecourse said: “York Racecourse is proud to have an extensive charity and local community programme which has generated vital funds for Macmillan, our racing charitable partners and our local community over many years.

“We are delighted to extend this programme for 2023 and look forward to selecting three York Racecourse Charity Partners who we can support in a more focused and targeted way during the year ahead. Hopefully we now have the ability to make a big difference to these three organisations over a year.”

Applications are invited via a form at yorkracecourse.co.uk up until Friday March 31.