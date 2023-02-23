York school children will be the first in the country to have the chance to get their hands on free pollinator listening devices that can help them learn the importance of pollinating insects to the environment and the sustainability of the planet’s food production.

York-based pollination and insect biodiversity innovator, AgriSound, is calling on schoolteachers and parents of children across York to nominate their school to help the city become the most pollinator friendly in the UK by installing the firm's bio acoustic pollinator listening device, ‘Polly’ free of charge.

Westfield Primary Community School, Carr Manor Community School and Woodthorpe Primary School have been the first to pilot the scheme over the past nine months and the project has been backed by local environment and educational councillors.

Christine Banham, outdoor educational lead for the three schools, said: “Our children care deeply about the environment, but often feel powerless to make a difference. These devices help us to show our children the part they play in conserving the world around them.”

To register interest on behalf of a school, fill in the short form at: bit.ly/3xLeYQD

The deadline for schools to express interest is Friday (February 24).