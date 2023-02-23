How many more injuries and deaths is it going to take before somebody takes responsibility?

National Highways state that they are very sorry for the "inconvenience".

Well, I suppose that makes it alright then. In fact it doesn't make it alright.

The hard shoulder of the motorway was put there as a safety measure and the fact that it's been removed is appalling.

Apart from the tragic deaths that have occurred, there must be hundreds if not thousands of near misses.

All of them filed under an "inconvenience".

Put at the bottom of the pile and it might just go away. I think you need to be reminded that we, the British public, are not an inconvenience.

We expect better from the National Highways. We deserve better from you. Your arrogance on this matter beggars belief.

Shame on you. Shame on all of you who are involved.

M Horsman,

Moorland Road,

York

---

Advice for fasting during Ramadan

DIABETES UK are offering advice and support to anybody living with diabetes who is preparing to fast during Ramadan, to help them manage their condition safely.

Choosing whether to fast is a personal choice and getting information ahead of Ramadan is very important – particularly for people living with diabetes as they are at increased risk of complications. So, ahead of the holy month, which is due to begin on or around March 22 this year, Diabetes UK are encouraging anyone living with diabetes who is preparing for Ramadan to speak to their diabetes team and their Imam, to help them to decide what is best for them.

If you decide to fast during Ramadan, it’s a good idea to include more slowly absorbed foods, such as basmati rice and dhal, along with fruit and vegetables in your meal before starting each day’s fast. It is also important to check your blood sugar levels more often than usual and if they drop too low, you should break your fast.

We advise people that if they are unwell or have any symptoms of Covid 19 they should not fast and call 111 for further advice.

For more information on diabetes and Ramadan visit: diabetes.org.uk/ramadan

Clare Howarth,

Head of the North of England at Diabetes UK

---

