Every year, thousands of patients accidently miss their hospital appointment simply because they forget when it is. But the York and Scarborough Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has introduced a new text messaging service which goes live at the end of February to help remind outpatients about their appointments and allows people to cancel or rearrange by text.

Karen Priestman, associate chief operating officer, said: “We appreciate how busy people are and how easy it can be to forget an appointment or mislay an appointment card. However, when patients don’t attend their appointments it has a negative impact on our services.

"Each missed appointment costs the hospital money in terms of the time our medical staff waste, £160 for each appointment, but more importantly, it means that the slot cannot be offered to another patient."

The trust is planning a phased introduction of the new reminder service, so initially not all clinics will be included. If a patient’s mobile number is on record, an initial text reminder will be sent out seven days prior to an appointment. The message will come from 'NHSMessage'.

To register for the text messaging service patients simply need to give their mobile phone number to any outpatients’ reception and confirm they agree to receiving text reminders.