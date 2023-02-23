Laura Brown, a senior carer at Rawcliffe Manor care home, will take on the skydive on March 2 to help fund the Yorkare Homes' initiative - 'Together We Can'.

A spokesperson for the care home said: "The sky is literally the limit with this. This was a goal that Laura never thought she had, but when it was suggested, she put herself forward straight away."

The scheme will aim to fulfil the dreams that both residents and staff have never had the opportunity to do.

In the coming months, one member of staff is hoping to set up an in-house mental health hub for members of the team who may be struggling with issues or just need someone to talk to, while another is currently losing weight to raise money for a charity close to her heart.

Donations can be made at the care home in Rawcliffe.