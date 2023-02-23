The Money Saving Expert told viewers of the Martin Lewis Money Show on ITV that they could get £5 off their shops at the supermarket giants.

Lidl customers just need to download the store’s app to start making savings.

Shoppers can use the code FEELGOOD on the coupon page and get £5 off shops of more than £25.

The offer will expire at the end of February.

While Asda is offering £5 off to all new customers.

Shoppers simply need to download the Asda app and scan the barcode in store.

The offer will also run out at the end of February, but there is no minimum spend for the offer, and the voucher will last six months.

The supermarket is one of four in the UK currently limiting the sale of fresh fruit and vegetables in its amid major shortages of popular fresh food items.

Products like tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers are among those being restricted by the grocery chain.

Asda, Aldi, Morrisons and Tesco are all limiting sales as a result of the shortages.

They have been blamed on extreme weather conditions in Spain and North Africa, very important regions for growing these foods.

The extreme weather includes floods, snow and hail, affecting harvesting and supplies.

An Asda spokesperson told the BBC: "Like other supermarkets, we are experiencing sourcing challenges on some products that are grown in southern Spain and north Africa."