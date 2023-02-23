As The Press reported yesterday, Greater Manchester Police have charged 37-year-old Rachel Fulstow of Andrew Drive in Huntington woman in connection with the murder of Liam Smith.

Liam Smith (Image: Greater Manchester Police)

The force said that at about 7pm on November 24, last year they responded to reports of a man's body on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan.

Fulstow has been charged with murder on that date and perverting the course of justice between January 22 and February 21 by providing a video statement to the police that included false and untrue information.

She has since been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Tameside Magistrates in Greater Manchester today (February 23).

Officers say Liam’s family continue to be supported by specially-trained police and are aware of the progress being made in the investigation.