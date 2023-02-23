Make a Will Week 2023 by Saint Catherine's Hospice is happening from April 17 to April 21 - and solicitors are already taking bookings.

Participating solicitors have kindly offered their time for free and will draw up a single will for a suggested minimum donation of £200 or £350 for a matching pair. The event has raised tens of thousands of pounds over the years for patient care at the hospice.

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “A huge thank to everyone who is taking part in Make a Will Week this year. It is an important date in our fundraising calendar and raises much-needed funds each year for patient care, which truly is appreciated.

"A special thank you to Thorpe and Co for sponsoring our information leaflet for this year’s event.”

You can book in to speak to someone in Scarborough, Hunmanby, Filey, Whitby, Malton, Pickering, Bridlington or Driffield. The appointment must fall between April 17-21 - and you should mention Saint Catherine’s Make a Will Week at the time of making your appointment.

For full details on the event, visit the hospice website.