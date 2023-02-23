The under 13s team from York Acorn Rugby Club took on the challenge of walking 17 miles from Selby Abbey to the rugby club in the city.

The team solely depend on fundraising to help fund the cost of new kits each season - and have kicked started this season with this walk to help get the ball rolling and begin their fundraising.

The team wanted to raise money towards a new kit (Image: UGC)

The coach of the team, Matthew Richardson and other parents of the young children also completed the long walk.

The club will host a family 5K running event from 9am on Saturday (February 25), which is free to enter. The money raised will go towards helping the York Acorn under 10s side.

Further details on the York Acorn Rugby Club can be found on the website at: sites.teamo.chat/yar