North Yorkshire Police say that on Tuesday (February 21) officers from the York West Neighbourhood Policing Team seized two stolen motorbikes in Foxwood and Holgate.

An 18-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and has since been released under investigation.

A police spokesman said: "We would like to thank members of the public who continue to report suspicious activity to us.

"We have seen an increase in reports of joyriding and would encourage members of the public to continue to report mopeds and/or motorbikes being driven in an anti-social manner, being driven off-road and riders without helmets."