Inntravel, based near Whitwell, was established in 1984 and specialises in Slow holidays offering walking, cycling and snow tours

Emma Gray, who joined Inntravel as MD in May last year, has made the trio of new top level appointments

Joining Inntravel’s 70-strong team this month are new Heads of Commercial and Marketing and a Sales Manager. An integral part of Hotelplan UK since 2008, Inntravel is the leading provider of ‘at your own pace’ self-guided activity holidays across Europe. Currently the programme spans 300 different walking and cycling holidays, as well as independent journeys by rail and snowy winter holidays.

Simon Eaton has been appointed Head of Commercial, a brand new position at Inntravel. He brings 17 years of travel experience at TUI to the role. Having worked in travel across commercial, digital and operational areas over the last 20 years, he most recently held the position of Head of Strategic Trading TUI UK&I. Now he will be working alongside MD Emma Gray, assisting with the development and leadership of all commercial activities of the business, including the trading and yielding structure.

Sarah Fussey joins Inntravel as their new Head of Marketing. She brings 20 years’ experience in senior marketing and ecommerce roles in the travel and leisure sector – from global brands to SMEs. For three years she was Head of Marketing and Ecommerce at another Yorkshire-based tour operator, Great Rail Journeys, and prior to that was Director of Marketing & Ecommerce at Best Western Hotels. A major focus for Sarah in her new role will be on the development of a comprehensive multi-channel digital marketing strategy that drives new acquisition and ROI, both here in the UK and internationally.

Mark Mccormick, the third new member of the Inntravel team, joins as Sales Manager, leading a highly motivated and unified sales team. Mark’s experience over 20 years across a variety of financial sectors, such as private equity, financial planning, equity release and banking, will be key in helping him drive Inntravel’s revenue growth and customer acquisition, while maintaining the company’s award-winning levels of customer experience.

Emma said" “This is an exciting time to be joining Inntravel, a business benefiting from long-term investment. The potential within Inntravel’s product and customer base is immense and the demand we’ve seen at Inntravel post-pandemic has been incredible. Our three new senior colleagues will be going all out to capitalise on expansion and the trading opportunities ahead.

“I am absolutely delighted to welcome Simon, Sarah and Mark to Inntravel’s leadership team and excited to work alongside such talented professionals. These new appointments represent the last jigsaw pieces in getting the leadership team up to full strength at Inntravel. Their vast experience in the industry will perfectly complement the experience of the existing members.

“The expansion of the Sales & Marketing team will allow us to go from strength to strength, supporting Inntravel in its mission to streamline business processes and enable us to bring market-leading product and great customer experiences to even more people, through an ever increasing range of holidays.”