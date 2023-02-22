North Yorkshire Police say they are investigating after reports of a man visiting homes in Clifton.

PCSO Justin Piercy said: "We've have a current report in the Clifton area of a man going door-to-door offering building work to be carried out.

"We don't know if he is a genuine tradesperson at this point, but we suspect he may not be from a genuine business.

"We strongly advise that people do not agree to any work been carried out on their property.

"If you do need works doing on your property we advise that you contact a genuine registered tradesperson or company yourself.

"If you have any concerns or if this person arrives at your door please let us know on tel: 101 as soon as possible, ideally with a description of the person and any vehicle details such as a registration number. Please do not put yourself at risk in any way to gain information of this type.

"Please also think of vulnerable family, friends or neighbours in the area and ensure they are aware and safe."

PCSO Justin Piercy at a community event in New Earswick, York (Image: North Yorkshire Police)